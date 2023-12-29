Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.29. 117,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,950. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

