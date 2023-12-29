Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 615 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,919. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day moving average is $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

