Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 4.11% of The European Equity Fund worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 276,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

The European Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

