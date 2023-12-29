Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 190 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,990. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

