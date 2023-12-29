Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 285 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,765 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,359. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $289.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

