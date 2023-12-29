Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 445 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Old Republic International by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 104,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

