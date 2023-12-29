Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 625 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. 3,034,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

