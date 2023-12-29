Uniswap Price Reaches $7.73 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and $300.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.73 or 0.00017982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 477,459,128.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.72 or 0.00941356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00178202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009164 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002302 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.78875134 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 901 active market(s) with $413,835,709.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.