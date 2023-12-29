United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

UCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.8 %

UCBI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. 55,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.02. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.