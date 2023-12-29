United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

