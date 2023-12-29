Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.79. 407,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,657,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

