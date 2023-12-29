Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $191.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average of $156.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

