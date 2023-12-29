Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $44,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,086,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $43,990.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $37,760.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $31,510.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $23,730.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $23,970.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $26,730.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $28,740.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Upstart by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

