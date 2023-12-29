Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Timothy Marchant Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total transaction of C$30,870.00.
Valeura Energy Stock Performance
VLE opened at C$2.84 on Friday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.57 and a twelve month high of C$4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.73.
Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.84% and a net margin of 64.69%. The company had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
