Valobit (VBIT) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Valobit (VBIT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Valobit token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $223.39 million and $35,583.96 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Valobit

Valobit was first traded on September 11th, 2019. Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,777 tokens. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valobit (VBIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Valobit has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,200,806,777.8904393 in circulation. The last known price of Valobit is 0.13425148 USD and is down -28.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $23,928.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valobit.io/.”

