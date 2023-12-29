Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VPLS opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

