Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Cut by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 137,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $170.59 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

