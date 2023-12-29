Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,979,000 after purchasing an additional 157,902 shares during the period.

VNQI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 18,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

