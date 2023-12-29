Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.41. The stock had a trading volume of 103,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

