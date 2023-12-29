Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.51 and a 200 day moving average of $439.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $487.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.