Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.81. 50,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

