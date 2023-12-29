Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lifted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.41. 32,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,970. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.