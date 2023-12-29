Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VNQ traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 383,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,809. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

