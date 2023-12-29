Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.96. 125,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,235. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

