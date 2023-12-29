Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 9.3% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. 1,336,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,034. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.