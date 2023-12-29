Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.42. 979,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.93 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

