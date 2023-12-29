Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Cut by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,127,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $157.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

