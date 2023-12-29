Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $47.74 million and $1.63 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00095793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005501 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,539,311,937 coins and its circulating supply is 2,539,311,936 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

