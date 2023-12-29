Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,746,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $253.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

