Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

TSE:VET opened at C$16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$24.13.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9226361 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

