Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.09 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $9,933.25 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,860.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00178174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.42 or 0.00619277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00054224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00395411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.36 or 0.00243485 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,388,935 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

