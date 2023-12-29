VerusCoin Price Up 15% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $98.31 million and $5,257.11 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,100,204 coins and its circulating supply is 75,100,210 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,098,104.64159349. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.29023542 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,105.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.