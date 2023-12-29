VICI Properties (VICI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/14/2023 – VICI Properties had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/13/2023 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2023 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2023 – VICI Properties is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/27/2023 – VICI Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
VICI Properties Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.85 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
VICI Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VICI Properties
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to Invest in Energy
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.