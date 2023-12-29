VICI Properties (VICI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2023 – VICI Properties had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2023 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – VICI Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – VICI Properties is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2023 – VICI Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.85 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

