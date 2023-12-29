Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several research firms recently commented on VSCO. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 328,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.