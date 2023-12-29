Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Purchases A$11,026.20 in Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA – Get Free Report) insider Harry Konstantinou bought 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$11,026.20 ($7,500.82).

Harry Konstantinou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Harry Konstantinou 375,000 shares of Viva Leisure stock.

Viva Leisure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Viva Leisure

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs. The company operates health clubs within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland under the Club Lime and Hiit Republic brands; and franchised health clubs under the Plus Fitness brand in Australia, New Zealand, and India. In addition, it operates ladies only health club under the Ladies Only brand; Boutiques under the Psycle Life, GROUNDUP, and Studio brands; indoor aquatics facilities under the Aquatics; swim school under the Swim School brand; health club under the FNF and Pinnacle brands; and personal training under the GymmyPT brand.

