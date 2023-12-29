Voss Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Voss Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,000 shares during the quarter. Knife River accounts for approximately 0.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Knife River worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 4.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the third quarter worth $285,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $67.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

