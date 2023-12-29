Voss Capital LLC Increases Stake in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC owned 1.62% of IN8bio worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IN8bio by 226.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. IN8bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

