Vow 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $573,616.44 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Vow has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $197.98 million and $573,616.44 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

