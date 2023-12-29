W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $827.10 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $786.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.