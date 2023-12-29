Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

