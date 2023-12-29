Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 175,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,125. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

