Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 99,654 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 54,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. 26,970 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

