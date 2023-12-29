Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NULV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. 94,807 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.