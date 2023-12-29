Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.39. 30,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,275. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.