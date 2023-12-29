Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

