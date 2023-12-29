Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 20,753 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after buying an additional 1,120,970 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $47,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after buying an additional 632,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after buying an additional 587,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 36,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.