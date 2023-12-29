Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 273,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.71. The company had a trading volume of 93,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,026. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

