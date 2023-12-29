Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.22 during midday trading on Friday. 202,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,780. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

