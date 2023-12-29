Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.17). 465,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 976,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.70 ($1.17).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,395.35%.
Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.
