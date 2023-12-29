Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

